Age 79, of Woodbury, MN Passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. He was a great-grandfather, grandfather, and father to many who loved him. His devotion to his fellow military members through the Marines, Marine Corps League, Memorial Rifle Squad, and more showed just a small part of the impact he made on this world. Geoffrey is survived by his three siblings, brothers Mike and John, and sister, Susan; his five children, John, Thomas (Marilyn), Chad (Rochelle), Matt, and Rachel (Kyle); as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment is scheduled for Friday, September 18th, at 9am, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial donations in honor of Geoffrey Carman can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at https:// support.woundedwarriorproject.org/."