George A. BENSON
Age 74, of Grant, MN Passed away peacefully in his home on October 13, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Heather; son, Zachary; siblings, Rick and Bob. Survived by his daughter, Rachel (Rick). George retired after a successful career in advertising. He was a genuine, faithful, strong man of God who will be remembered as a wonderful father, incredible friend, and a lover of all things outdoors. Memorial Service Thursday, October 22, 11:00 A.M. at EAGLE BROOK CHURCH – WHITE BEAR LAKE CAMPUS, 2401 Buffalo St., White Bear Lake. Visitation 10-11:00 A.M. Burial Rutherford Cemetery. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
EAGLE BROOK CHURCH – WHITE BEAR LAKE CAMPUS
OCT
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
EAGLE BROOK CHURCH – WHITE BEAR LAKE CAMPUS
