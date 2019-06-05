|
|
Of West St. Paul Passed away suddenly due to a fall on June 1st at the age of 95. He was a fun loving, hardworking man with a quick wit who will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by wife Betty. Survived by children Gail (Glenn) Korfhage, Donna (Ralph) Gutierrez, Mary (Steve) Heggernes, Patty (Dan) Kunko, Joe (Janet), Anthony, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Bernie Hamernick and Cookie Derosier, and special friend Helen LeBlanc Hamrick and her family. Visitation 5:00 to 9:00pm, June 6th, at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel 1051 So. Robert St. West St. Paul. Mass 10am, June 7th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave. West St. Paul. Burial 3pm, June 7th, at the Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, Little Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials to PKD Foundation or . 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019