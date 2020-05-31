George A. MAHOWALD
Age 90 Passed away May 26, 2020, at his family farm in rural New Market, MN. George was born August 7, 1929 in Chatfield, MN to George J. and Beatrice (Zweber) Mahowald and moved to New Market in 1935, where both sides of his family have deep roots. He married Merle (Sullivan) on August 16, 1952 and they raised a family of 11 children on their family farm. He is predeceased by his wife Merle; daughter-in-law, Donna Mahowald; granddaughter, Mollie Mahowald, special friend LaVonne Swenson, his parents and siblings, Aelred, Genevieve Deutsch and Edward Mahowald. George is survived by his children, Paul, Ann Knauer (Warren), Jean Pociengel (Bill), Pat & Jean, George & Maureen, Liz Milesko (Joe) Daniel Mosier (Warren), Parnell, Elaine Patnode (Norman) Peter & Peggy and Amy Mahowald; 20 grandchildren and 12 great-children. A private service & burial will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Elko-New Market, MN. Arrangements by White Funeral Home Lakeville, MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
