Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, George A. O'Connor, 86, long time resident of White Bear Lake, MN, passed away May 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by spouse of 58 years, Ophelia Kertenian O'Connor; daughters, Tania (Anthony) Kleckner and Christina (Curt) Wahl and son, George (Lynn) O'Connor; grand children Samuel (Erin) Wahl, Benjamin, Aaron, Rachel, Connor and Finn and great-grandson Eli; sisters Jean (Martin) Brauns and Jane (Roger) Whiting; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George W. O'Connor and Edna Erickson O'Connor and brother James O'Connor. George served in the US Army from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Okinawa. He graduated from the University of Minnesota and worked as an insurance underwriter for over 30 years. George took great pleasure in sailing on White Bear Lake, spending time at his cabin in the Wisconsin Northwoods as well as visiting with family and friends and telling stories. He loved his family very much and he will be missed immensely.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019