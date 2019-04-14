|
Age 69 of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 8, 2019. George was a proud navy veteran. George is preceded in death by dad, George Chiarella. He is survived by wife, Linda; children, Kristine (Daren) Anderson, Brian (Cathy) Chiarella; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Anderson, Nicholas Anderson, Sam Brust, Abby Brust; mom, Helen Chiarella; brother, Steve (Sue) Chiarella; and little buddy, Scooter. A Celebration of George's Life 6 PM on Monday, April 15th at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019