Born 9 June, 1927 to Aimee LaRocque and Charles Matthew Ingebrand of St. Paul, Minnesota. He died on 25 November, 2020. George was the youngest of 5 children. He attended St. Luke's Elementary School, Cretin High School and graduated from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN 1949. Upon graduation he joined the Marine Corps and came back from basic training to marry his college sweetheart, Addie McGuigan. Nine months later, he shipped out to Korea, where he rose to the rank of Captain of Charlie Company in the USMC and saw active combat. His war experience is recorded and documented at the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul, MN. After Korea, he and Addie started their family in St. Paul in Nativity parish. He started his "work" career at Twin Cities Arsenal moving on to Anchor Casualty company followed by a 23-year career at 3M company. Following 3M, he acted as CEO of Packaging Laminators Incorporated moving on thereafter to LecTec Corporation, a biomedical manu-facturing and medical device concern that he helped to take public, eventually becoming its CEO and Chairman of the Board. Next, semi-retired, he worked for United Properties and served on various medical device company boards, both as a volunteer and paid member. Basic facts aside, George was a truly noble human being. His life was guided by a strong moral compass and served as a testimonial to his character, integrity, honor and selflessness. He loved and revered Addie, his wife of 70 years, always championing her as a wife, a mother and academic. God blessed him with a strong Catholic faith which permeated his relationships with his family, friends and business associates. There was never a harsh word issued even for those who disappointed him in life. He was extraordinarily kind and non-judgmental. He was a gentle man and a gentleman. To his dying day, his family was always front and center. George was on call 24/7 for his family whether it was helping with homework, cheering at sporting events, violin lessons and concerts, piano recitals, school plays, art fairs, science fairs, family camping trips, waterskiing or midnight calls to rid the cabin of a bat!! In business as in his personal life, George was ethical and fair. He helped many a niece, nephew and friend gain employment. George and Addie were active community volunteers and very politically involved in Ramsey county politics in the 1960s and 1970s. When asked what he felt most proud of in his life in terms of personal accomplishments, his answer without hesitation would be his service in the United States Marine Corps. Although it was a relatively brief stint in his long life, he was a patriotic American who cherished and never forgot the bonds of brotherhood formed during his war duty in Korea. He was honored to serve his country. Summers in Nantucket and at the cabins on Mantrap Lake were shared with his children, grandchildren and legions of friends over the years. He loved waterskiing, sailing in regattas at the Wayzata Yacht Club with his son as one of the crew, Friday nights at the MN Orchestra, travel, weekly bridge games and Tuesday morning breakfasts with the "Romeos" after Mass. Dad was also a warrior on the medical front boasting 26 cardiac stents! He loved his life and his family, his church and his country. George will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of honor, integrity, selflessness, and pure goodness. While he may no longer be alive on Earth, his values are knit into the fabric of our beings. "Semper Fi" to our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. George is survived by his wife of 70 years, Addie; daughters Mary Ingebrand-Pohlad, Cynthia Beuerlein (John) and son George Berg Ingebrand Jr. (Jill Harris); grandchildren Alexandra Ruth Pohlad (Robbie Phillips), Charles Berg Pohlad, Katherine LaRocque Pohlad (Zachary McMillan), John D. Beuerlein (fiancé Casey McCloskey), Laura L. Beuerlein (fiancé Justin Hajec), Nico T. Ingebrand, Dana R. Ingebrand and great grandson George R. Phillips. George was preceded in death by his parents, Aimee and Charles Ingebrand, sisters Joan Loban (Donald), Mary Hagg (Ted), Daniel Ingebrand (Virginia). He is survived by his older brother John Ingebrand. The family's heartfelt gratitude to his internist Dr. Ronald Kaufman, cardiologist Dr. Michael Mooney, nurse Susie Smerz and her capable, caring hospice team. Father Kuss at St. Patrick's for all of the spiritual comfort and especially his daughter Cindy whose daily dedication and extraordinary nursing skills gave him endless comfort in his final days. Memorials preferred to the Church of St. Patrick Technology Fund, 6820 St. Patricks Lane, Edina, MN 55439. www.washburn-mcreavy.com
