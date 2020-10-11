Age 90 Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Brainerd, Minn. In the preceding days he was surrounded by family and caregivers and regaled with a small fraction of the stories, smiles, and laughs he always helped generate. George was born on November 29, 1929, and grew up in Uniontown, Penn. He joined the United States Air Force after high school and while stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, met his wife-to-be, Bonnie Christenson, of Brainerd. They married in San Antonio in 1951 and moved to Brainerd. There, George began a long career in the retail grocery business, managing many stores for Red Owl, County Market, and finally Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter. George adored his family, and especially loved watching his grand children and great-grandchildren grow. He enjoyed trips to Pelican Lake, reading, dining out, an occasional trip to the casino, and sports. George was an incredibly large figure in the lives of his family and friends. And he laughed like no one else—heartily and often. He is survived by his loving family: daughter Patricia Johnson (Daniel) of Nisswa, Minn.; sons Thomas (Julie) of Marco Island, Fla., and Richard of Minneapolis; grandchildren Dylan (Victoria) Johnson, Casey (Larry) Moen, William Moore, and Lauren Moore; and great-grandchildren Griffin and Declan Moen and Mia Bernarda Johnson. A small, private Mass (St. Francis Church) and reception was held on October 9. Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd. www.nelson-doran.com