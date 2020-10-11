1/1
George Bernard MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90 Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Brainerd, Minn. In the preceding days he was surrounded by family and caregivers and regaled with a small fraction of the stories, smiles, and laughs he always helped generate. George was born on November 29, 1929, and grew up in Uniontown, Penn. He joined the United States Air Force after high school and while stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, met his wife-to-be, Bonnie Christenson, of Brainerd. They married in San Antonio in 1951 and moved to Brainerd. There, George began a long career in the retail grocery business, managing many stores for Red Owl, County Market, and finally Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter. George adored his family, and especially loved watching his grand children and great-grandchildren grow. He enjoyed trips to Pelican Lake, reading, dining out, an occasional trip to the casino, and sports. George was an incredibly large figure in the lives of his family and friends. And he laughed like no one else—heartily and often. He is survived by his loving family: daughter Patricia Johnson (Daniel) of Nisswa, Minn.; sons Thomas (Julie) of Marco Island, Fla., and Richard of Minneapolis; grandchildren Dylan (Victoria) Johnson, Casey (Larry) Moen, William Moore, and Lauren Moore; and great-grandchildren Griffin and Declan Moen and Mia Bernarda Johnson. A small, private Mass (St. Francis Church) and reception was held on October 9. Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd. www.nelson-doran.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Doran Funeral Home
202 8th Avenue Northeast
Brainerd, MN 56401-2805
(218) 829-4755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved