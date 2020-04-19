Age 96 May 16, 1923 — April 11, 2020 Survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Kim Cheney (T for Tom), sons Tracy and Bart, granddaughters Courtney, Carly, Maddie and Hannah and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George and Myrtle, sisters Betty, Jane and Alyce. Born and raised in poverty on a small farm in St. Paul, Bud went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps South Pacific theatre. He used the fearless determination shaped as a young Marine to set in motion an incredible life-long career in the banking industry. Bud was a passionate pilot and made flying a huge part of his family's life. He loved a good game of golf, Vikings football and sharing conversation with family and friends. Bud passed away peacefully in the home he loved on the lake he adored with his beloved wife and dog Maggie by his side. May he rest in God's peace. We will all miss you so much.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.