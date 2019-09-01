|
was born August 19, 1952 and passed away August 22, 2019. George loved music, sports, travel, but most of all, people. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, and was a proud member of the St. Paul Fire Department for over two decades. George is survived by the love of his life, Louise, along with his sister, Vickie, and her husband, Mike. He has many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly. George has countless family and friends who will never forget his sense of humor, big heart and love of life. A celebration of George's life will be held at Mancini's in St. Paul from 1 to 4 pm on September 10.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019