Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away November 14, 2019 Survived by wife of 59 years, Barbara; daughter, Cindy (Jon Thorsen) Carr; son, Patrick; grandchildren: Joshua (Jami Alexander) Carr, Shawna (Chad) Faircloth and Nathan Carr; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Lily Faircloth and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 6039 40th St. N., Oakdale. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019