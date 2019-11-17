Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
6039 40th St
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George STEFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. STEFFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. STEFFER Obituary
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away November 14, 2019 Survived by wife of 59 years, Barbara; daughter, Cindy (Jon Thorsen) Carr; son, Patrick; grandchildren: Joshua (Jami Alexander) Carr, Shawna (Chad) Faircloth and Nathan Carr; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Lily Faircloth and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 6039 40th St. N., Oakdale. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -