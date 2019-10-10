|
|
Age 86, of Hastings Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by wife, Eva; daughter, Debbie; parents, George, Sr. & Emma; siblings, Kenneth, Eva, Margaret, Delores, Clyde, Richard, Vernon, Russell, & Darlene. Survived by daughter, Kelly (John) Oberle; grandchildren, Charity, Brandon, Ashley, Andrea, and Armenta; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial gathering on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12 Noon to 4 PM at the Cremation Society of MN (1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019