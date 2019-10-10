Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
Age 86, of Hastings Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by wife, Eva; daughter, Debbie; parents, George, Sr. & Emma; siblings, Kenneth, Eva, Margaret, Delores, Clyde, Richard, Vernon, Russell, & Darlene. Survived by daughter, Kelly (John) Oberle; grandchildren, Charity, Brandon, Ashley, Andrea, and Armenta; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial gathering on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12 Noon to 4 PM at the Cremation Society of MN (1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019
