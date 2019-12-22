|
Age 89 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on December 13th, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN on December 23, 1929. Retired from 3M as an Engineer and was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He loved being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Above all, George loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by his wife Gloria of 60 years. Survived by his children Greg (Pat), Deb (Kurt) Geyer, Lori (August) Mussell, and Mike (Nikki); 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister Anne; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to South Shore Trinity (Endowment Fund) or the donor's choice. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019