Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Midway
St. Paul, MN
1943 – 2019 Age 75, of Wyoming, MN Went to live with his heavenly father on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Survived by his wife Kathleen of 57 years; his children Barbara (Timothy) McGlade, Douglas (Carrie) Allen, Michelle (Hal) Nyseth, Mark (Kacie) Allen; his 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; his sister Arlene Allen; his dog Charlie; and many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Louise (Krengel) Allen and brother Dale Allen. Visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, Shoreview, MN. Funeral service at noon on Saturday, May 11 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway, St. Paul, MN, with a gathering two hours prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
