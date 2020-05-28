Age 96 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2020 surrounded by his wife of 72 years Elaine M. (Giem), daughter Marcia (Passe) Krummel and son Jeffrey Passe. Also survived by son-in-law Garry Andersen, grand children Kurt (Jennifer) Krummel, Kari Krummel (Jeff Steuernagel); great-grandchildren Cylver, Talon, Katelyn, Matthew, Joshua, sister-in-law Sherry (Bob) Dewitz, brother-in-law Clyde Giem, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Walt and Laurence, sisters Elaine, Loretta and Katherine. He was born June 21, 1923, son of the late George H. Passe Sr. and Elizabeth M. (Anglebeck) of Hammond, MN. He graduated from St. Felix High School in Wabasha, MN in 1941. He attended Dunwoody Institute in Mpls, MN. In 1973 he founded Pine Bend Paving Inc., located in Hastings, MN. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and the Knights of Columbus. George was always on the go. When he wasn't hunting, fishing or bowling, you would find him on the golf course at Indian Hills Country Club, of which he was a proud member. One of his favorite times of the year was the annual family Memorial Weekend trip to Zippel Bay Resort. Oh the memories! Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, June 2nd at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood, MN. Interment 2pm at St. Agnes Cemetery in Kellogg, MN. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Healtheast Hospice in memory of George Passe. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.