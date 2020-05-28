George H. PASSE
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2020 surrounded by his wife of 72 years Elaine M. (Giem), daughter Marcia (Passe) Krummel and son Jeffrey Passe. Also survived by son-in-law Garry Andersen, grand children Kurt (Jennifer) Krummel, Kari Krummel (Jeff Steuernagel); great-grandchildren Cylver, Talon, Katelyn, Matthew, Joshua, sister-in-law Sherry (Bob) Dewitz, brother-in-law Clyde Giem, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Walt and Laurence, sisters Elaine, Loretta and Katherine. He was born June 21, 1923, son of the late George H. Passe Sr. and Elizabeth M. (Anglebeck) of Hammond, MN. He graduated from St. Felix High School in Wabasha, MN in 1941. He attended Dunwoody Institute in Mpls, MN. In 1973 he founded Pine Bend Paving Inc., located in Hastings, MN. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and the Knights of Columbus. George was always on the go. When he wasn't hunting, fishing or bowling, you would find him on the golf course at Indian Hills Country Club, of which he was a proud member. One of his favorite times of the year was the annual family Memorial Weekend trip to Zippel Bay Resort. Oh the memories! Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, June 2nd at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood, MN. Interment 2pm at St. Agnes Cemetery in Kellogg, MN. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Healtheast Hospice in memory of George Passe. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Interment
02:00 PM
St. Agnes Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved