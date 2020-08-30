1/1
Deacon George Harvey BABCOCK
1928 - 2020
1928 – 1920 Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Stellick. Survived by wife, 70 years of marriage to Pat Roney Babcock; sister Donna Kruppenbacher; sons Thomas, Paul, Phillip (Debbie); son-in-law, Wally Stellick; daughters, Annette Elizabeth (Paul Anthony) Kathryn Edwards (Brian Tuma), Claire Juhnke (Alan); 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren. George was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church and served as Director of Social Ministry for 10 years at the Basilica of St. Mary. A veteran of WWII, he served in the MN Air National Guard and worked as an insurance underwriter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary for family. He touched the lives of many people and will be sadly missed. Memorials to the Basilica S.V.D.P. or Catholic Eldercare. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Davies Chapel, 612-377-2203




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
