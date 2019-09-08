|
|
"I have tried to be a good man and live out my Christian beliefs to the best of my abilities. My life has been rich and filled with love and adventures. I am thankful." George completed his life's journey on September 3, 2019. He leaves behind many he loved and loved him. Geruth Buetow, best friend and wife of 44 years; beloved children Kaile, Morgan and Tami Jo, Cullum and Abby; cherished grandchildren Henry, River, Eleanor, and Otto; siblings Jeanette Eves and Bobby Willis, Tamara and Maurice, Bart, Brad and Cecilia; nephews, nieces, and cousins and many wonderful friendships. Joining parents, two sisters and two brothers-in-law already in God's keeping. Celebration of Life Tues., 9/24/19, St. Paul Reformation Lutheran Church, 100 Oxford St. No., St. Paul. Visitation 2pm, Celebration service 3pm with fellowship meal following. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to On Our Own & Associates or ACES.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019