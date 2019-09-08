Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul Reformation Lutheran Church
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul Reformation Lutheran Church
100 Oxford St. No.,
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George STAPLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Henry STAPLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Henry STAPLES Obituary
"I have tried to be a good man and live out my Christian beliefs to the best of my abilities. My life has been rich and filled with love and adventures. I am thankful." George completed his life's journey on September 3, 2019. He leaves behind many he loved and loved him. Geruth Buetow, best friend and wife of 44 years; beloved children Kaile, Morgan and Tami Jo, Cullum and Abby; cherished grandchildren Henry, River, Eleanor, and Otto; siblings Jeanette Eves and Bobby Willis, Tamara and Maurice, Bart, Brad and Cecilia; nephews, nieces, and cousins and many wonderful friendships. Joining parents, two sisters and two brothers-in-law already in God's keeping. Celebration of Life Tues., 9/24/19, St. Paul Reformation Lutheran Church, 100 Oxford St. No., St. Paul. Visitation 2pm, Celebration service 3pm with fellowship meal following. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to On Our Own & Associates or ACES.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.