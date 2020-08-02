Survived by daughters, Judie Prayfrock, Sheila Stokes (Chuck) and Bev Dwelly; son, Jim Koerner; grand children, Melissa Giacomini (Nick), Ed Prayfrock, Tommy Dwelly, David Dwelly (Jennifer), Samantha Koerner, Jack Koerner and Katie Koerner; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jordan and Sophia Giacomini, Mason, Amelia and Nora Dwelly; nephews, Greg May (Terri) and Len Louden; nieces, Ann Zellmer (Doug), Rochelle Rust (Bob) and Mary Futrell; sister-in-law, Lillian May; and many other relatives and friends. Private service Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11:00 AM. The service will be livestreamed at https://www. bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/
George-Koerner. A private interment with Military Honors will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. As a way of honoring George, the procession will pass George's beloved Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 South Snelling Avenue around 10:00 A.M. where you can gather to wave as we make our way to the cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Fort Snelling Rifle Club or Immanuel Lutheran Church. 651-407-8300