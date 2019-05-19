|
Age 66 of Roseville, MN Passed away May 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents and sisters. Retired accountant, graduate of University of Minnesota. George enjoyed traveling with friends and family. He was passionate about classic cars. Survived by brother Roger, nieces and nephews, cousins and many other relatives. Funeral Service Wednesday (5/22) at 12PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave N, Roseville. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Human Society for Companion Animals or any Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019