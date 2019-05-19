Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
George REILING
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
George J. REILING Jr. Obituary
Age 66 of Roseville, MN Passed away May 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents and sisters. Retired accountant, graduate of University of Minnesota. George enjoyed traveling with friends and family. He was passionate about classic cars. Survived by brother Roger, nieces and nephews, cousins and many other relatives. Funeral Service Wednesday (5/22) at 12PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave N, Roseville. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Human Society for Companion Animals or any Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
