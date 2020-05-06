George J. THIBAULT
1935 - 2020
On Saturday, May 2, 2020, George, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 85 after a brief illness. George was born in 1935 in Detroit Lakes, MN. He graduated from Detroit Lakes High School and attended North Dakota Agricultural College. He served in the Air Force. He worked for 64 years with MnDOT. George lived independently with his loving wife, Kaye. He was grateful to remain involved in the lives of and was thankful for his children, grand children and many friends. Preceded in death by parents George and Hilda (Hassler), sister, Mary and brother-in law John Ahmann. Survived by his wife, Kaye, his children, Mike (Dee), Monica (Dave Leitner), Renate, Stephan (Jenny) and Andre (Paula); grandchildren, Dusty, Damien, Dylan, Ashley (Jarid), Forest, Willow, Bodhi, Jacob, Cecilia, Kate and Luc; six great-grandchildren; niece and nephews. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com




Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
