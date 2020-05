Or Copy this URL to Share

Share George's life story with friends and family

Share George's life story with friends and family

KISEL George Age 53 of Minneapolis, MN Passed away 5/12/20. Member of Local 34 for 29 years and President for 15 years. Private Family Funeral will be held on 5/20/20 at Holy Cross Church. No visitation due to pandemic.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store