|
|
1925 — 2020 Age 94 of St. Paul passed away January 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife Betty (nee Michel). Survived by his children Bill (Janet Williamson), Mary Beth (Bob) Schmidt, Ann Messer, Jim (Julie Biesanz Gardner), Rita (Ron) Spiess, Jane (Ken) Hanson, Peter (Kym), Ellen (Mike) Kelly, Paul and Ted (Stacy); 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grand children; sister Ellen Mary Kronschnabel; brother Jack (Helen); and sister-in-law Mary Poston. Served proudly in U.S. Navy 1942-1946 (Atlantic & Pacific Fleets). Graduated from St. Mary's HS, Menasha, WI (1942), St. Thomas College (1949), and Syracuse University (1962). Former President of Union Brass Metal & Mfg. Co. (St. Paul) and Warm Rain Corp. (Hancock, MI). Longtime member and past president of the Town & Country Club where he scored his last hole-in-one at the age of 92. Philanthropist to numerous Catholic charitable organizations. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, January 10 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th St., Downtown St. Paul. Visitation 3-8PM Thursday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Assumption Church, Community of Saints Regional Catholic School, or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020