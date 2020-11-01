1/1
George L. ALTENDORFER Sr.
Age 88 Passed away on October 23, 2020 George was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Altendorfer; wife, Sally; infant baby boy, David; daughter, Stephanie Preble; sisters, Lucille (Bud) Fischler and Beatrice (Roger) Deppe. George will be deeply missed by his children, George Jr. (Kathryn), Perry (Pat), Lillian (Jose) Morales and Andrew; grandchildren, Ann (Kerry), Mark (Amber), Marisella, Madeline, Reece (Connie), Emily and Mitchell; six great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Marion) Altendorfer; and sister, JoAnn Pfiffner. George was a lifelong west side St. Paul resident. He was a mushroom farmer for the family business JJ Altendorfer & Sons with his father and brother. Their farm was on the west side along the Mississippi River. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of VFW Post 295. George later worked for many years for St. Paul Public School District. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4 from 3pm to 7pm at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W 7th St., St. Paul. Committal service will be at 11am on Thursday, November 5 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
NOV
5
Committal
11:00 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
6512244868
