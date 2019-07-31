|
|
George was born on January 18, 1929. Passed away July 28 at 90 years of age. George served in the United States Army from 1950-1952. George was dedicated to his family. After the sudden death of his wife in 1969, he raised five children with an unconditional sacrifice of love. He worked at Farrell Ozmun and Kirk over 35 years, and served as General Manager in Milbank, SD. His love for the Catholic Church was demonstrated by his gift of faith. He was a skilled craftsman, and his yodeling was a reminder of his Swiss heritage. Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Lucy Soler; beloved wife, LaVonne (Bunny); son, George Steven; grandchildren, Riley and Samuel Soler; sisters, Lucille (Lutz) and Kathleen (Lutz); brothers, Leo Soler, Donald Soler, and John Soler. Survived by children, Theresa (Mike) Blageo, Rita (Steven) Albert, Greg (Eileen) Soler, Sister Linda Soler, Order of St. Benedict, and Lawrence (Anna) Soler; 14 grand children; 12 great-children; siblings, Ann Rinehart, Agnes Farrell, Mary Olson, and Joe Soler; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins. A visitation for George will be held 4:30-7 PM Sunday, August 4th at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice Street, St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, August 5th at Church of St. Bernard, 187 Geranium Ave. W, St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment to follow at Fort Snelling Cemetery where he will complete his journey next to his beloved wife, LaVonne and his son, George Steven. A special thank you for loving care received from Keystone Place of Lavelle Fields in Hugo and Heartland Hospice. Memorials preferred to the Benedictine Sisters at St. Paul's Monastery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019