George M. ANDERSON
Age 74, of Cottage Grove Formerly of South Maplewood Passed away on August 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Anne; parents, Robert and Ethel; brother, Kenneth; and sister-in-law, Mary Gail Anderson. George is survived by his children, Julienne Dinkel and Steven (Corrine) Anderson; 5 grandchildren, Blake, Jacob, Shayna, Brock and Tyler; brother, Jack (Joyce) Anderson; and sister, Donna (Ron) Sather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or to the donor's choice in his memory. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at The Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove and will resume Wednesday from 9:45-10:30 am at the funeral home prior to the start of the Mass. There will be a Prayer Service on Tuesday at the funeral home at 6:30 pm. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
