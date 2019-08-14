|
|
Age 68 of South St. Paul, MN George was born April 18, 1951 and passed away on August 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bernette; and by his brothers, Tom, David, Donald and Richard. He is survived by his family: son Michael (Jessica and granddaughter Genevieve), daughter Georgina (James), daughter Nicole, and daughter Lanette; brothers, Bob (Joyce), Charles, Thomas, Gordon (Patty), and Gerald; sister, Rose; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ann, Margaret, Barb, Cathy, Terry and Maureen; and many nieces and nephews. George, also known and fondly referred to as "Mud", was well liked and loved amongst family, friends, and his fellow tradesmen. George touched many peoples lives, as he never met a stranger. His blue-collar work ethic was unparalleled and it was no accident that this trait was passed along to his children. George will be remembered as a hard working man who loved his family, friends, and golf. A private service will be held for immediate family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019