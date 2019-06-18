|
Age 82 , of Lindstrom Died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Vera; wife, Janice in 2014; and brother, Gerald. Survived by his children, Brenda Hanson, Jill (John) Perron, and Tony (Rachel) Hanson; grandchildren, Keho, Cassie (Jesse), Zach, Noah, Liam, and Quinn; great grandchildren, Keeli, JayLynn, Carter, and Ellianna; sister, Jackie Haefliger; special friend, Joni Mattson; and many other family & friends. Funeral 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lindstrom. Visitation 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at church. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Center City. Memorials preferred. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 18, 2019