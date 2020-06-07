Age 94, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Florence; siblings, Barbara, Aggie, Alois, Donald and Joseph. George is survived by his children, John (Vicki), Jim (Mary), Jean (Larry) Capecchi, Joyce(Dave) Beatty; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grand children; sisters, Theresa Houdyshell and Mary Lou Oman. Memorial Mass will be at St. Rita's Catholic Church, Cottage Grove, MN and Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.