Age 87 of Hastings Loving Husband, Dad, and Papa Survived by wife of almost 62 years, Mary (nee Fox); children, Steve (Nancy), Jim (Duangdao), Laura Kopf, and Paul; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Beverly Samuelson and Leonard Fox; and other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings with visitation from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019