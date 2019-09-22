|
|
Dr. George Michael Pope of Silver Bay, Minnesota, passed away September 16, 2019 in Duluth, Minnesota. Dr. Pope was born October 15, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was a graduate of Silver Bay High School and earned degrees from the U of M - Duluth and the U of M Medical School. He had a distinguished career as a physician in River Falls, Wisconsin and Cambridge, Minnesota. He retired from medicine in 2010. Dr. Pope was an accomplished watercolor artist, loved music and outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, sailing, running and cross country skiing. Dr. Pope is survived by daughter Meggan, son Matthew, granddaughter Skyla, grandson Broxton and sister Nikki Gerrard. A Celebration of Life will be held November 9 at the Boat Club Harbor View Room at Fitger's (600 E. Superior St.) in Duluth, Minnesota, open house 2-6, program at 3 p.m.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, 2019