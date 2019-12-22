Home

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Blvd)
Stillwater, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Blvd
Stillwater, MN
Age 79, of Stillwater Passed away surrounded by his loving family. George is survived by his wife, Louise; children, Cyndee (Thane) Hebert and Steve (Megan); grand children, Lauren, Lucy and Annabelle. He was a kind and loving husband and father, and proud grandfather. George dedicated much of his career to Land O' Lakes where he worked as a well-respected poultry nutritionist. He loved his second home in Cape Coral, Florida, where he and Louise spent the last 18 enjoyable and warm winters. Memorial service Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Blvd) with visitation one hour prior. 651-439-5511
