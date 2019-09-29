|
Of Maplewood Passed away peacefully on September 17th, 2019 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Jo "Jo Jo"; parents, Cairel Miller & Susie Anderson; sisters, Gloramae Howell & Helen Sielert; brothers, Frank Miller, Jimmy and Wayne Anderson; and granddaughter, Loretta. Survived by children, Marty, Wanda Kennedy, Lonnie, Carolyn (Tim) Wallender, Corrina Wilson & Brenda (Jerry) Smith; grandchildren, Lil' Lonnie, Christy, Dennis, Cassie, Harmony, Grace, Bill, Bob, Corrisa, Tyler & Alex; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Jeanetta Ragus, Donna Garrison, Bevalee Ferguson, Betty Cook and Evelina Self; brothers, Henry (Trudy), Leeroy and Charlie Anderson; many dear nieces & nephews; special "children" Jim Hatch and Ed & Lori Ludke; and many beloved friends. Marty was a kind and generous person. He was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. In his last act of generosity, Marty donated his body to science in an effort to further medical research and education. Marty welcomed Jesus Christ into his heart. Now his soul lives free in heaven, united once again with his wife. A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, October 5th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation from 10 am to 12pm Saturday at the funeral home. WULFF 651 776-1515 WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019