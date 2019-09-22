|
|
Age 89, passed away Sept. 16, 2019 His love was unconditional. Preceded in death by wife Shelagh, sons Michael and John, daughters-in-law Cecelia and Carol; parents C.B and Georgette, brother Joe and his wife Bonnie; brother-in-law Bill Lynch. Survived by son Patrick (Lucette), daughter Liz (Tom Funk), daughter-in-law Liz Sumner Sampair, daughter Cindy (Tom Weeks), son Tom (Marni); grandchildren Peter, Erin, Daniel, Joey, Abbie, Jessica, Mike, Mikki, Karina, Jack, Sean, and Ryan; very special bonus grand-children, Maddie, Mary Grace, and Trey; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Anthony, and Areyah; brother Jim (Susan), sister Mary Lynch, and brother Tom. Mass Church of the Assumption (51 7th St W, St Paul), Thursday, September 26 at 2 PM. Visitation one hour prior. Following service, please join us at Degidios. No flowers please, memorials preferred to Cretin High School or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019