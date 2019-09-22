Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George SAMPAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Patrick SAMPAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Patrick SAMPAIR Obituary
Age 89, passed away Sept. 16, 2019 His love was unconditional. Preceded in death by wife Shelagh, sons Michael and John, daughters-in-law Cecelia and Carol; parents C.B and Georgette, brother Joe and his wife Bonnie; brother-in-law Bill Lynch. Survived by son Patrick (Lucette), daughter Liz (Tom Funk), daughter-in-law Liz Sumner Sampair, daughter Cindy (Tom Weeks), son Tom (Marni); grandchildren Peter, Erin, Daniel, Joey, Abbie, Jessica, Mike, Mikki, Karina, Jack, Sean, and Ryan; very special bonus grand-children, Maddie, Mary Grace, and Trey; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Anthony, and Areyah; brother Jim (Susan), sister Mary Lynch, and brother Tom. Mass Church of the Assumption (51 7th St W, St Paul), Thursday, September 26 at 2 PM. Visitation one hour prior. Following service, please join us at Degidios. No flowers please, memorials preferred to Cretin High School or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.