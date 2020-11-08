Age 91 of South St. Paul In the presence of his three daughters, he peacefully slipped away due to complications from surgery. Preceded in death by his parents George and Rose O'Neill, wife Betty, brother Jim, grandson Russ and many high school, fishing and hunting buddies. Survived by "The Girls" Terry (Ken) Varing, Cindy (Don) Weber and Kelly (Jason) Snyder, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Due to COVID family is planning a private service.









