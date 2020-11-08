1/1
George R. O'NEILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91 of South St. Paul In the presence of his three daughters, he peacefully slipped away due to complications from surgery. Preceded in death by his parents George and Rose O'Neill, wife Betty, brother Jim, grandson Russ and many high school, fishing and hunting buddies. Survived by "The Girls" Terry (Ken) Varing, Cindy (Don) Weber and Kelly (Jason) Snyder, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Due to COVID family is planning a private service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved