George died peacefully in his sleep Monday, August 31, 2020. George was born in Ramona, SD on April 23, 1921. The family moved to Stillwater, MN when he was three. He graduated from Nazareth Hall Preparatory Seminary, St. Thomas College and the University of Minnesota. He served in the Army Transportation Corps during WW II. In 1949 he married Jeanne Adams, his beloved wife of 66 years. They lived in St. Paul. He has been an active member of the Church of St. Mark for 74 years, serving on many committees and singing in the choir for over 30 years. George taught foreign languages at St. Thomas Academy for 38 years, served on the Board of Directors, and as Interim Headmaster. George was awarded a summer Fulbright Scholarship in 1962, was named Teacher of the Year by the Independent Schools Association of the Central States in 1978, and received the Opus Sancti Thomae medal from St. Thomas Academy in 2005. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and had many hobbies, including music, photography, gardening, travel, fishing, volunteering and woodworking. George is survived by his children, Tom (Sue), Kathy (Gene) Prodzinski, Steve (Mary), Peggy; sister, Helen Thomsen; brother, Dick; sister-in-law, Mary; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie; wife, Jeanne; brother, Jim; son-in-law, Jim Fenton. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Church of St. Mark (2001 Dayton Ave., St. Paul) on Thursday, September 24 at 8:15 AM. The service will be live streamed on the church's website www.onestrongfamily.org
. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the George Schnell Scholarship Fund at St Thomas Academy (www.cadets.com/giving
), Honor Flight (www.honorflight twincities.org
), or the charity of your choice
.