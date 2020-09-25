September 15, 2020 Age 69, of St. Paul Park Died following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Doris Yager, and brother, Richard. He is survived by brothers Roger Yager and Paul (Patty Jo) Yager, and nephews, Justin Yager, Luke Heck, and niece Cristina Yager. George was a naval veteran, and worked for Coca Cola for 35 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and tinkering with radios and other electronics. George also had a love for tractors and antique farm equipment and enjoyed working on them. He was a quiet, funny, kind man that will be missed for his ready smile and helping hand. A private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery will be planned for the future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store