1/
George S. JENKIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 97 of Shoreview Passed away Oct. 7, 2020 George was born in Wolverine, MI, to Sam and Ethel Jenkin. He graduated from Wilson High School and the University of Minnesota, served proudly in the Army Air Corps during WWII, worked 38 years at Mid-America Dairymen and a Charter member of North Como/New Life Presbyterian Church, Roseville. He is survived by wife of 72 years, Lois (Anderson) Jenkin; daughters, Marsha (Larry Chadwick) Jenkin, Corinne McCarty and Bonita (Robert) Linder; 6 grandchildren, Mitchel (Aimee) Ahiers, Shannon (David) McCarty-Caplan, Charles (Heidi) McCarty, Jr., James (Heather) Mather II, Gordon (Julia Hennen) Linder and Joseph (Lauren Kelly) Linder; 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A closed family service celebrating his life is Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 11 AM and live streamed. See the funeral home website obituary for access. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Service
11:00 AM
live streamed. See the funeral home website obituary for access
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved