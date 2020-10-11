Age 97 of Shoreview Passed away Oct. 7, 2020 George was born in Wolverine, MI, to Sam and Ethel Jenkin. He graduated from Wilson High School and the University of Minnesota, served proudly in the Army Air Corps during WWII, worked 38 years at Mid-America Dairymen and a Charter member of North Como/New Life Presbyterian Church, Roseville. He is survived by wife of 72 years, Lois (Anderson) Jenkin; daughters, Marsha (Larry Chadwick) Jenkin, Corinne McCarty and Bonita (Robert) Linder; 6 grandchildren, Mitchel (Aimee) Ahiers, Shannon (David) McCarty-Caplan, Charles (Heidi) McCarty, Jr., James (Heather) Mather II, Gordon (Julia Hennen) Linder and Joseph (Lauren Kelly) Linder; 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A closed family service celebrating his life is Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 11 AM and live streamed. See the funeral home website obituary for access. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the church.