Born on October 25, 1922 passed away on March 10, 2019 in St. Paul. George was born in Princeton, IL to Thomas and Elsa (Strom) Vane. After attending school in Princeton, George attended the University of Chicago, earning his degree in 1942. His pursuit of a master's degree was interrupted by WWII. George served in the Army at Leyte Gulf and Okinawa where he earned the Purple Heart. Dr. Vane came to Hamline University to teach English in 1948, earning his doctorate from the U of M. He became a professor at Hamline from 1942 until his retirement in 1988. Due to Vane's leadership, Hamline was granted a charter to start a Phi Beta Kappa chapter in 1973. Vane enjoyed traveling and had visited many places across the globe. As a faculty member, Vane served as campus advisor for SPAN and co-led two trips to Great Britain, during which students made brass rubbings. The latter trips resulted in Hamline having the largest collection of rubbings in the U.S. In retirement, Dr. Vane volunteered his time preserving the history of Hamline. He was a significant benefactor to the University, and inspired others to give in his name. Vane's enthusiasm for literature and his genuine concern for students have infused many with a true love for literature and greater understanding of themselves. In 2015, Dr. Vane was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Hamline. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Hamline United Methodist Church, Saint Paul, MN with a reception to follow in Hamline University's Anderson Center. Interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. Memorials are preferred to Hamline University for the George Vane Scholarship Funds.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019