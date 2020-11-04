1/1
George W. BROTZLER
1925 - 2020
Age 95, of New Richmond Died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Orchard View Terrace in New Richmond. George was born the son of George and Anita (Willie) Brotzler on February 22, 1925 in St. Paul, MN. George grew up in West St. Paul. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1943 – 1946. He was assigned to the 65th Squadron, 43rd Bomber Group as a tail gunner in a B-24 Bomber in the Pacific Theater. George was married to Yvonne Asplund on October 11, 1958 at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond. They lived in Cottage Grove, MN. They moved to New Richmond, WI in 1972. George worked for 3M Chemolite, retiring in 1989. George was an avid gardener and loved to tinker with anything that had an engine. He loved racing, spending many Saturday nights at Cedar Lake Speedway and Sundays watching NASCAR. Yvonne and George enjoyed travelling to Hawaii, short trips to the North Shore and going out for breakfast. He was a hardworking man who loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and adored his wife. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yvonne Brotzler; grandson, Grant Brotzler; siblings, Helen (Ray) Karp, Bud (Carol) Brotzler, Laurence Brotzler, and Gladys Rosvold. George is survived by his children, Dennis, David (Ruth), Dan (Lily), Renee' (Don) Presley; grandchildren, Trey and Trent (Kayla), and Carley Brotzler, Matt (Jessica) Brotzler, Jessica Presley; great-grandchildren, Owen Brotzler, Chloe and Aria Brotzler; brother-in-law, Don Rosvold; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of George's Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI. The service will be live streamed through a link at https://bakken-young.com /george-brotzler-11-02-2020/. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 10 am – 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors provided by VFW Post 10818 of New Richmond, will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

0 entries
