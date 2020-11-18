1/
George William "Bill" HUBER
1936 - 2020
Age 84 Died November 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Bill was born on January 19th, 1936, to George and Rose (Southworth) Huber. Raised in Sioux City, Iowa, he attended Iowa State College earning a degree in chemical engineering and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following college, he served in the Signal Corps and U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1967. Bill worked for Delco Remy in Indiana and Kansas before joining 3M Company in St. Paul for a 32-year career as a technical service engineer. On June 20, 1959, he married Janet (Purdy) Huber. Together, they built a home in White Bear Lake where they lived for over 54 years and raised five children and many beloved dogs and cats. For over 40 years, Bill enjoyed spending time with family at their cabin on Lake Hubert. He is survived by his wife Janet, son Tim (Nancy), daughter Jody Terhaar (Karl), daughter Carole Garrison (John), daughter Anne, son Chris, brother Dennis (Betty), and his eleven grandchildren, Jess, Abby and Jake Huber, Jeremy, Justin, and Rachael Terhaar, Joe (Josee) and Sarah Garrison, and Katie, Sam and Maddie Huber. A private family funeral followed by the burial at Evergreen Memorial Garden Cemetery will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020. A celebration of his life with family and friends will take place on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Bill's honor to the White Bear Lake Emergency Food Shelf, the American Cancer Society, St. Croix Hospice, or Great Pyrenees Rescue of Minnesota. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
