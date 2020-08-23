Was born May 31, 1926 on Williams Hill in St. Paul, one of the seven hills of the city of St. Paul, that no longer exists, NE of the State Capitol. He was the only child of George E.M. Johnson, an immigrant from Nybro, Sweden and Agnes Mildred (Carlson) of St. Paul, Minnesota. George was loving husband to Gloria Lee (Hert) and caring father to Nancy (Blaine) Cooper, Ann (James) Stuart, William George and preceded in death by son, Jon Sven. George was grandfather to Forrest (Samantha) Cooper, Leisha Cooper, Linsey Cooper, Lilianna Cooper, Tyler Stuart and Megan Stuart. George and Gloria valued and enjoyed their friends and family and were known for their wonderful hospitality. George grew up in St. Paul during the depression years. He graduated from St. Paul Vocational School in 1944. During those years, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church through the Youth Group and Boy Scout Troop 72, many lifelong friends were made. George enlisted in the U.S. Navy, served in the Philippines and utilized his mechanical, electrical and problem solving skills to become ship electrician. He went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked as an electrical engineer for Kehne Electric Company, The State of Minnesota as an electrical engineer and director of property management and the University of Minnesota in charge of the primary electric systems for the University. His work included the lighting for the State Capitol of St. Paul and power distribution for the Minnesota State Fair as well as many other electrical projects around the state. George and Gloria helped establish and were charter members of Galilee Lutheran Church. George served on the Planning Commission of the City of Roseville. He was a member of the Roseville Kiwanis Club, where he served as president, and also the Golden K Kiwanis for many years. Known for his kindness, George was always available to help others with their needed repairs. He enjoyed remodeling his home on Lake McCarrons in Roseville, exploring his Swedish Heritage and owning a cabin on Horseshoe Lake near Brainerd. In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral. Rather, visitors are invited to a drive or walk by and pause to greet the family and if desired drop a note or card on Saturday, September 5, 11am-1pm at Galilee Lutheran Church, 145 North McCarrons Blvd., Roseville, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Galilee Lutheran Church or donors choice.