Georgia A. BURG
1930 - 2020
Age 90 Formerly of Wyoming, Minnesota Died peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther (Thompson) Nelson; husband, Robert Burg; brother, Douglas Nelson. She will be deeply missed by her son, Keith (Patricia) Burg; grandsons, John and Michael Burg; brothers, Bruce (Janet) Nelson, Scott (Carol) Nelson; other family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Vilstad Cemetery, Bruno, Minnesota. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Vilstad Cemetery, Bruno
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
