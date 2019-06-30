Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity of Mary Church,
1414 Dale St. N.,
St. Paul., MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Maternity of Mary Church
1414 Dale St. N.,
St. Paul, MN
Georgia M. O'HARA

Georgia M. O'HARA Obituary
Age 72 of St. Paul Passed on June 25th surrounded by family. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Jasmine Dinh; grandchildren Christopher and Akira; sister Pat FitzGibbon; nephew Thomas (Jennifer) FitzGibbon III; niece Megan (René, Rodriguez) FitzGibbon; grandnephew James Rodriguez; and many more family and friends. Georgia worked at Mount Sinai Hospital in Minneapolis and then spent 25 years as a Claims Management Specialist for the State of Minnesota where she was an active member of M.A.P.E. In retirement, she made time for lots of travel and enjoyed reading and discussion groups. She had a special interest in genealogy and was proud of her Irish heritage. She loved to spend time with her dog Lucy and was a very involved aunt and grandma. Evening Visitation 4-7 PM Monday July 1 at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Tuesday, visitation at 10 AM, July 2 at Maternity of Mary Church, 1414 Dale St. N., St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
