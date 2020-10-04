aka "ET's Wife" on the Pioneer Press Bulletin Board Born August 19, 1927 in Saint Paul, Minnesota; died September 28, 2020 at United Hospital, Saint Paul, at age 93 due to a stroke. She graduated from Johnson High School; retired after 32 years at West Publishing Company as a linotypist; was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul; was a pre-COVID-19 Sunday brunch regular at the Downtowner Woodfire Grill, Saint Paul; and was a resident of Timber Hills Senior Independent Living Apartments in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins; first husband, Edward Donald Wille; sister Helen Platten Christiansen Miller; son Edward Jon Wille; daughter Constance Ann Wille; and stepdaughter Judith Riese; son-in-law Mike Dirtzu; and step-son-in-law Ronald Gross. Survived by her daughters Kim Pfoser, Cyd Dirtzu and Pam Guerin (Kerry); and son Warren Jerome Wille (Mary Fynbo); step daughters Joanne Gross and Janet Hutchinson; 17 Wille and Adkins grandchildren; 24 great-grand children; and one great-great-grand child. As she designated cremation, her Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton St., West Saint Paul, MN, 55118. Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel www.willwerscheid.com
651-457-7938