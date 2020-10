August 19, 1927 to September 28, 2020 A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton Avenue, West St. Paul, MN 55118. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. No gathering will be held afterwards. Memorials preferred by the family to the church. In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump. Willwerscheid West Heights Chapel 651-457-7938 info@willwerscheid.com









