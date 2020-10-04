Georgiana SOBOLA

Age 94 of Roseville, MN Georgiana died peacefully on September 24, 2020 of kidney failure while in hospice care at The Estates at Roseville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mary Sobola, and nephew Brian Bednar. She is survived by sister Lillian Bednar (George) and nieces Marjorie Norling, Susan Brostrom (David), and Wendy Bednar. Also great nieces Carolyn Philstrom (Rory) and Anna Christen (Eric), and great great nieces Ella and Lucy Christen and great great nephew Edan Philstrom. She was valedictorian of both her high school class at Cadott, WI, and at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. She also received a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota. Her career in education included teaching English at several high schools in Wisconsin and the librarian at St. Anthony Village High School. She was active in the League of Women Voters Roseville Area, the DFL North Metro Senior Caucus, and served as an election judge. She was a member of the local quilt group, passionate about opera and gardening, and dogs were her companions. Her mastery of the English language was amazing and she was fluent in the Czech language. She and her sister visited the Czech Republic twice and translated while on the tour. It was her wish that no public service be held. She will be interred in the Bohemian National Cemetery at Cadott, WI. Memorials to the League of Women Voters Roseville Area, https://lwvrosevillearea.org/
or Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, 2530 Dale Street, Roseville. Thanks to the staff at New Perspective Roseville, The Estates at Roseville, and Brighton Hospice for the excellent care she received.