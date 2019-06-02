|
Age 90, of North Oaks, MN and Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Minneapolis to Arnold and Evelyn Lund. Jerry is survived by his wife Sandra Lund; brother Tom (Darlene); children Jeff (Sue), Heather, Heidi (Bruce) and stepson Eric Norberg (Jenny). Loved by his grandchildren and great granddaughters. Jerry was a successful realtor for many years. He loved the outdoors: walking, flying, sailing and traveling the world. Everywhere Jerry went he brought his unique sense of humor. There will be a memorial service on Friday, June 7, 2019 11:00am at Waverly Gardens Chapel, 5919 Centerville Rd., North Oaks MN. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Como Park Conservatory.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019