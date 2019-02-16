Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Living Springs Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Living Springs Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. McDONALD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald A. McDONALD Obituary
AKA Mr. Marvelous, age 76, of Fridley passed away suddenly February 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Judith; parents and his two brothers, Ken and Dennis, and sister Sharon. Gerald spent most of his career in sales. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with family. After retirement he spent his time being a Warrior for Christ. His mission was spreading the gospel to as many people as he could. He impacted thousands of people and his legacy will live on through many lives. Survived by Daughter, Linda (Scott) Van Dale; Sons, Tim (Lori) McDonald and Keith (Marissa) McDonald; Grandchildren, Christina, Connor, Jeremy, Logan, Quin, Ben, Heidi, Penny, Amanda, Elijah and Evelyn; Great-Grandchildren, Zoey and Ryker. Visitation Feb 22nd, 10am- 11:30 Living Springs Church followed by service at 11:30am followed by a light lunch 763.780.4673. Any donations will be given to Jerry's favorite charity.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.