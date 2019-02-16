|
|
AKA Mr. Marvelous, age 76, of Fridley passed away suddenly February 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Judith; parents and his two brothers, Ken and Dennis, and sister Sharon. Gerald spent most of his career in sales. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with family. After retirement he spent his time being a Warrior for Christ. His mission was spreading the gospel to as many people as he could. He impacted thousands of people and his legacy will live on through many lives. Survived by Daughter, Linda (Scott) Van Dale; Sons, Tim (Lori) McDonald and Keith (Marissa) McDonald; Grandchildren, Christina, Connor, Jeremy, Logan, Quin, Ben, Heidi, Penny, Amanda, Elijah and Evelyn; Great-Grandchildren, Zoey and Ryker. Visitation Feb 22nd, 10am- 11:30 Living Springs Church followed by service at 11:30am followed by a light lunch 763.780.4673. Any donations will be given to Jerry's favorite charity.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019