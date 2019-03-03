Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph's Grill
140 So. Wabasha
St. Paul., MN
Gerald Anthony NASSEFF Obituary
Passed away February 18, 2019, at age 84. Preceded in death by parents, Ann and Michael, brother, Gene, and former wife, Nancy. Survived by loving wife of 35 years, Mary Courtney-Nasseff, and four children: Anthony (Shannon Bailey); Jacqueline (James) Hilgert; Vincent; and Ann (Adam Maves); 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Jerry worked 20 years at the Great Northern RR. He also worked at Gateway Glass, in building maintenance and security, and as a bartender at the Eagles Club, the Nickel Joint, and Joseph's Bar. Jerry was known and loved for his wit, wisdom and independent spirit. He deeply loved all of his family, including his grand-dogs. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Friday, March 8, from 6-8 pm (with reflections at 7 pm) at Joseph's Grill, 140 So. Wabasha, St. Paul. Memorials to Twin Cities Pet Rescue.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019
