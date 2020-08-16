1/1
Gerald "Jerry" AVENRIEP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Elizabeth; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Deanna. Survived by son, Brett (Casey); daughter, Vicki Waldschmidt; grandchildren, Nick and Dusty Snyder, Julia, Grayson, Olivia Avenriep; great-grandson, Maddox Snyder; sisters, Phyllis (Tom) Lewandowski and Helen (Tom) Bohrer; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Known as Avo, Jerry was a gifted and competitive athlete. He was a tremendous basketball player and was especially proud of being part of the 1955-56 SSP Basketball team when they went undefeated 14-0 and won the Suburban Conference. He won the Conference scoring title and was named to the All-Star team. He served three years in the US Army. Jerry was a very good bowler and bowled numerous 300 games during tournaments. He loved poker and playing cards with family and friends. Jerry was a very humble, giving and kind person. He was definitely one of the good guys. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, August 22nd, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd Street East, Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to Mass. Interment General Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the SSP Educational Foundation. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved