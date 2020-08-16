Age 81, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Elizabeth; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Deanna. Survived by son, Brett (Casey); daughter, Vicki Waldschmidt; grandchildren, Nick and Dusty Snyder, Julia, Grayson, Olivia Avenriep; great-grandson, Maddox Snyder; sisters, Phyllis (Tom) Lewandowski and Helen (Tom) Bohrer; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Known as Avo, Jerry was a gifted and competitive athlete. He was a tremendous basketball player and was especially proud of being part of the 1955-56 SSP Basketball team when they went undefeated 14-0 and won the Suburban Conference. He won the Conference scoring title and was named to the All-Star team. He served three years in the US Army. Jerry was a very good bowler and bowled numerous 300 games during tournaments. He loved poker and playing cards with family and friends. Jerry was a very humble, giving and kind person. He was definitely one of the good guys. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, August 22nd, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd Street East, Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to Mass. Interment General Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the SSP Educational Foundation. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com